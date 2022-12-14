Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 237.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Crane by 31.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane in the first quarter worth $76,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crane Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

CR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.19. 392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.