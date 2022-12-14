Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,920. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.89%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

