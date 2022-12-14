Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.29. 2,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,474. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.52 and a 200 day moving average of $120.80. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.