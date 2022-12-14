Martin Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,802. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

