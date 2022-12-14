Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 800 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,580 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $309.38. 3,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,296. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.67 and its 200-day moving average is $291.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $206.90 and a 12-month high of $324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

