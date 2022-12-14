Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 473 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $8,511,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.99. 1,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,975. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

