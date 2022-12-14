Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 78.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.41. 8,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.82. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.