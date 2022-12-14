Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,314. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.12.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

