Marquette Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $29,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $230.40. The company had a trading volume of 46,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

