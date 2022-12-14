Marquette Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,725 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,269,000 after acquiring an additional 200,966 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. 2,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,526. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $81.22.

