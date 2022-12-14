Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $16.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.2% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,365. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

