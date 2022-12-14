Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

LMNR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. 255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,659. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $224.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

