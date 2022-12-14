MARBLEX (MBX) Price Hits $1.26 on Exchanges

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00006988 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $45.66 million and $1.08 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00508454 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $880.46 or 0.04856359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.89 or 0.30126121 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.30050576 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,206,705.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

