Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Down 91.2% in November

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the November 15th total of 194,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GATE remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,616. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Marblegate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

