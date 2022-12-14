Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

NYSE:MPC opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.81. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

