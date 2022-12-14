Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Shares Down 3.3%

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.89. 101,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 702,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.38 million and a P/E ratio of -27.06.

In related news, Director James Kitchener Gowans acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,592.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,804.54.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

