Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. 581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

