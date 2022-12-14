Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TUSK opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.01. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.36.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 126.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 142,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 79,561 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 150.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 500,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 300,092 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

