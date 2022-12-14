Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Trading Up 0.6%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 19,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Main Thematic Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Thematic Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,759 shares during the quarter. Main Thematic Innovation ETF comprises 3.6% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF were worth $34,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Thematic Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.