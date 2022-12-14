Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Up 28.0% in November

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of MYTAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. 7,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $819.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.
