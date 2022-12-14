Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 218,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,259,336 shares.The stock last traded at $59.77 and had previously closed at $59.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. Citigroup downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Magna International had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 616.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 484.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

