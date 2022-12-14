Magic Internet Money Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $2.69 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00509709 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $885.30 or 0.04897994 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.46 or 0.30199352 BTC.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

