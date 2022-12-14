LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 6,290 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

XBI stock opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.