LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 18,086 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $297.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

