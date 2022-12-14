LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $936,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

