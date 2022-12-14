LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 182,608 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned about 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,043,000 after buying an additional 1,363,968 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,045,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,318,000 after buying an additional 548,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,016,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,325,000 after buying an additional 563,610 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MPW opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

