LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $382,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,302,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $29,968,017.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,604,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,864,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

