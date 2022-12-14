LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $11.16 Million Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,663 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. IDACORP accounts for 1.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3,101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 40,201 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

