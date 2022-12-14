LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 2.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $236.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $185.72 and a 52-week high of $242.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total transaction of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

