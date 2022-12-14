LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.79. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.