LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 5,332 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 93,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 128,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 174,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 89,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Bank of America stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.