Lumi Credits Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 14th. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $101.46 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

