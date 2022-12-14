Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 4.8%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 87,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,880,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LU shares. Morgan Stanley cut Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, CLSA raised Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after buying an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after buying an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,846,000 after buying an additional 288,750 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,263,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,171,000 after buying an additional 268,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,732,000 after buying an additional 3,015,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

