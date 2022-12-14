Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,097 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,097 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF comprises 0.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOL traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

