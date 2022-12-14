Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.17. 980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,376. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

