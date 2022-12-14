Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 175 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 72.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CME traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.26 and its 200-day moving average is $190.06.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.21.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

