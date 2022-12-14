Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 62,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,299,570. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $62.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35.

