Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.06 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 10.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $18,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 765.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.48. 2,680,315 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

