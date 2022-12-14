Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.45.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,444. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.