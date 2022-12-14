LooksRare Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $86.43 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

