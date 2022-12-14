Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.60

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76.60 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 79.90 ($0.98). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 74.90 ($0.92), with a volume of 519,671 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £293.99 million and a P/E ratio of 399.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.62.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

