Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 816.0% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Lomiko Metals Price Performance
Lomiko Metals stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
