Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 816.0% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Lomiko Metals stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

