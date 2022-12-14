Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.00 million-$122.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.50 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.30 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LGND stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -51.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $164.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $1,091,485. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $218,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

