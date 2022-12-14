Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,280.41 or 0.07178905 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.47 billion and $37.92 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,800,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,799,070.16461968 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,285.83858284 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $10,581,308.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

