Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Trading Down 4.4%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 17,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,705,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

LICY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $913.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of ($1.97) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 158.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

