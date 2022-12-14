Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Leonardo Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. 12,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.73.
Leonardo Company Profile
