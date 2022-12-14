Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Leonardo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. 12,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.