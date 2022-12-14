Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $249.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lennox International from $302.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $266.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.35. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $331.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.