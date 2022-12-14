LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,061.86

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and $23,061.86 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LEMONCHAIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00509709 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $885.30 or 0.04897994 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.46 or 0.30199352 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEMONCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEMONCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.