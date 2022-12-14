Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $112.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

LDOS stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,181. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Leidos by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after purchasing an additional 242,201 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

