Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 542 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

AMP stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,190. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $339.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

